SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new lead for the state’s Taxation and Revenue Department’s Audit and Compliance Division has been named. Santiago Chavez will take over for Aysha Mora, who is now the department’s deputy secretary.

Previously, Chavez was the director of the department’s Property Tax Division, which he held for the past three years. He also served as chief of staff/deputy chief administrative officer to the mayor of Albuquerque and other titles in public service.

The Audit and Compliance Division initiates audits, resolves tax issues, performs collections, and handles customer service, which ensures compliance with tax programs under the Tax Administration Act.