NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A group of residents from San Miguel and Mora counties are putting together a new foundation to help raise money and meet community needs. The Mora, San Miguel Long Term Recovery Group is still in the early stages, but the group hopes to fill any gaps left by other organizations.
The group says its already helping those in the communities and hopes to continue doing so. “The amount that was provided by FEMA may not cover the entire cost of building a new home and so a lot of these families are still in need,” Foundation Co-Chair Edward Martinez said.