GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Origis Energy company announced on Wednesday the start of construction on a new solar project outside of Grants. The new facility is being built at the site of the decommissioned Escalante Station, which closed in 2020.

According to a press release, Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association has entered into a power purchase agreement for the output of generation from the new 200-megawatt Escalante Solar Project. “We are excited to help create a milestone for Tri-State in their renewable energy goals,” said Tanya Sessions, vice president of business development of Origis Energy. “It’s always a celebration when clean, reliable energy is meeting the needs of homes and businesses in a community.”

The release says that Origis got the rights to develop the new project from TurningPoint Energy. The project is located in Continental Divide Electric Cooperative’s (CDEC’s) service territory and will serve Tri-State members, including CDEC and its 10 members in the state.

Albuquerque construction company Gridworks will work on the building of the project, which will employ around 400 people. Construction is expected to wrap up in 2024.