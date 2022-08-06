NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As many people across the state are putting the pieces back together from the historic wildfires this year, local businesses have taken one of the hardest hits. Now, the state has announced a new grant program that will help those affected build back up.

It has created the New Mexico Wildfire Business Assistance Grant, a $1.5 million grant dedicated to helping local businesses. The state will be giving anywhere between $5,000 to $20,000 to those who qualify.

This funding will not only be for Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire victims but also for those affected by the Big Hole, Cooks Peak, and McBride Fires.

Many are thankful the state is doing this but say it will not cover all the costs that those affected by the flames have had to endure. “You’re looking at people who had livestock, who had a fire, I’m sorry, farm equipment and that isn’t what it used to cost. Before it was $40,000, now it’s going to be $140,000,” said Tasha Martinez, a local and Mainstreet Las Vegas Board Member.

To qualify, you must have a legally registered business in the state, a valid address in the fire impact zone, and have had physical damage to the property and business from the fire or were unable to work due to the flames.

The application will open from August 15 to August 26, 2022, on the state Economic Development website. Funding will be distributed until December 1 or when the money runs out.

A webinar is being held on August 11 to provide more information on the program. You can register for the program online.