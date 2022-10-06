NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Early childhood educators in New Mexico could be up for a pay raise. The state announced childcare providers can apply for a new grant allowing them to increase wages by $3.

Officials say that would raise the wage floor to $15 an hour for entry-level staff and $20 for lead teachers. The Early Childhood Education and Care Department projects at least 1,600 staffers would benefit from the raise. The application process begins on November 1.