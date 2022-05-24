NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new grant from the state hopes to help increase child care centers across New Mexico. $10 million in is available through the New Mexico Child Care Supply Building Grant.

The funding will allow for child care providers to expand existing facilities or open new ones. According to a report by the Center for American Progress, 53% of New Mexicans live in areas with a lack of child care. The Early Childhood Education and Care Department estimate the grant will create 800 child care slots across the state.

To qualify, applicants must:

propose to increase the supply of licensed, high quality, child care for infants, toddlers and young children;

demonstrate the commitment and capacity to build that proposed child care supply;

demonstrate the ability to open the proposed licensed child care within six months of award;

commit to operating the proposed child care for at least ten years; and

commit to operating the proposed child care at ECECD’s 5 Star group size and ratio requirements.

Applications for the grant open on June 10. Anyone interested needs to submit a letter of intent that shows the ability to increase access to child care. For more information visit the ECECD website.