NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two new campgrounds are being built in the Gila’s Reserve Ranger District. The South Fork and Gwynn Tank Campgrounds are located roughly 25 and 30 miles from reserve.

So far, ADA accessible fire rings, picnic tables and signage have been installed. Bathrooms, concrete slabs for the restrooms and an information kiosk will be built later this month.

Officials hope to open the Gwynn Tank Campground by June 30. There’s no opening date for the South Fork Campsite yet.