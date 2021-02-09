New fuelwood area now open between Ruidoso Downs, Glencoe

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new fuelwood area is open in the Lincoln National Forest. The area is on the north side of Highway 70 between Ruidoso Downs and Glencoe off Forest Service Road 120B. It’s considered a dead-and-down area, meaning you can collect dead logs and branches but cannot cut standing trees.

Permits are required and cost $20. Each person is allowed up to ten cords. Permits are available for purchase at any Lincoln National Forest office. According to a news release, the fuelwood cutting area consists of two units. The following are directions to Allison Canyon Fuelwood Area: