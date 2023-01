FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Farmington is asking the community for help to come up with possible names for a new park. The all-abilities park will be located at the former Tibbetts Middle School and will focus on universal accessibility and all-inclusive services for play, therapy, and fitness for both adults and children.

The public can submit ideas to name the park online. The survey will close on Wednesday, February 8.