ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new exhibit is opening at the New Mexico History Museum. The exhibit “Honoring Tradition and Innovation,” will commemorate 100 years of Santa Fe’s Indian Market.
The exhibit traces the history of the market from its beginning. It will display more than 200 examples of works by Indian Market artists from private and public collections. The exhibit is set to open in August.