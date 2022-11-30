SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new exhibit is now on display at Santa Fe City Hall. The exhibit, “Proudly She Served,” honors female veterans.

The exhibit features a series of portraits on women actively serving and women veterans. It will also feature information about eight veterans at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. The exhibit will be on display through January 31. It will be located near the City Manager’s office at City Hall.