News Alert
USL announces Western Conference groups: What it means for New Mexico United
1  of  2
Live Now
Gov. Lujan Grisham, New Mexico health officials provide update on COVID-19 efforts
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

New ENDWI campaign launches statewide next week

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state has launched a new campaign against drunk driving that also promotes COVID-19 safe practices. Figures show there were 33 alcohol-related deaths in New Mexico in the first five months of the year. As the state reopens, the New Mexico Department of Transportation says there’s a concern that there could be an increase in drunk driving.

“Alcohol sales actually increased when people started staying home due to the pandemic. When New Mexico started to open back up, people were anxious to get out and socialize. This could lead to an increase in drunk driving,” Transportation Secretary Mike Sandoval said in a press release. “We want to remind people, as they get back together, they must do so responsibly. Designated drivers and safe rides home are just as important as using COVID safe practices.”

The new TV and social media spots show animated characters wearing masks and social distancing while also spreading the message to end drunk driving. The ENDWI campaign was created in 2012 to reduce alcohol-related crashes and fatalities promoting designated drivers, safe rides, and responsible alcohol consumption with the goal being to end drunk driving in New Mexico.

NMDOT says DWI statistics have declined drastically in the last 30 years, drunk driving remains a problem in New Mexico and in 2019 there were 173 alcohol-related fatalities, 21 more than the previous year.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss