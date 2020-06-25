New ENDWI campaign launches statewide next week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state has launched a new campaign against drunk driving that also promotes COVID-19 safe practices. Figures show there were 33 alcohol-related deaths in New Mexico in the first five months of the year. As the state reopens, the New Mexico Department of Transportation says there’s a concern that there could be an increase in drunk driving.

“Alcohol sales actually increased when people started staying home due to the pandemic. When New Mexico started to open back up, people were anxious to get out and socialize. This could lead to an increase in drunk driving,” Transportation Secretary Mike Sandoval said in a press release. “We want to remind people, as they get back together, they must do so responsibly. Designated drivers and safe rides home are just as important as using COVID safe practices.”

The new TV and social media spots show animated characters wearing masks and social distancing while also spreading the message to end drunk driving. The ENDWI campaign was created in 2012 to reduce alcohol-related crashes and fatalities promoting designated drivers, safe rides, and responsible alcohol consumption with the goal being to end drunk driving in New Mexico.

NMDOT says DWI statistics have declined drastically in the last 30 years, drunk driving remains a problem in New Mexico and in 2019 there were 173 alcohol-related fatalities, 21 more than the previous year.

