GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – A new movie about the El Malpais National Monument is set to be shown later this month. A showing of “El Malpais, Land of Frozen Fire,” will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August, 26 at the El Malpais Visitor Center.

The film talks about the geology and unique landscape of the monument. It’s 15 minutes and will replay every half hour.

The filming is a collaboration between El Malpais and the Zuni Youth Enrichment Program and the Continental Divide Trail Coalition Youth Program. Officials say Youth and Elders from the Zuni Pueblo shared their stories of connection to the land.

The film was made by Alphabet Media Group. The El Malpais Visitor Center is at 1900 Santa Fe Ave. in Grants, NM. The event is free.