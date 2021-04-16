New dinosaur discovered in San Juan County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new research article identifies a new type of dinosaur discovered in New Mexico. The dinosaur, Ornatops incantatus, is a new genus and species of the brachylophosaurin hadrosaurid family of dinosaurs.

The paper was written by researchers from the Western Science Center, the Zuni Dinosaur Institute for Geosciences, Dickinson State University, and the Department of Biological Sciences at North Carolina State University. The dinosaur was identified by a partial skeleton found in the Menefee Formation in New Mexico, located in Chaco Canyon.

The study states the O. incantatus skeleton was obtained under permit NM 18-03S, issued by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. It was located in San Juan County, New Mexico, on land administered by the United States Bureau of Land Management.

Read the article below: