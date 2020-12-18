New details released on deadly officer-involved shooting in Deming

DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have released new details on a deadly officer-involved shooting involving Deming Police last month.

NMSP reports on Nov. 24 agents learned at approximately 12:47 p.m. a Deming Police officer saw 37-year-old Lorenzo Aguilera sitting in a grey Acura parked at the La Paloma Del Sol Apartment Complex on Birch Street. They say Aguilera was known to have a felony arrest warrant and as the officer approached the vehicle, Aguilera fled, and a vehicle pursuit was initiated.

NMSP reports that during the vehicle pursuit, Aguilera exited the apartment complex parking lot and drove westbound on Pine Street at an estimated speed of 80 miles per hour. They report Aguilera drove into the parking lot of the Balboa Motel and then turned eastbound on Pine Street.  NMSP says Aguilera attempted to travel southbound onto Zinc street but lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a wall. 

Aguilera then exited the vehicle and ran southbound on Zinc with a gun in his left-hand NMSP says. The Deming police officer chased Aguilera on foot and that’s when Aguilera fired a round towards the officer.  NMSP says Aguilera then ran behind a house when a Deming Police Department lieutenant arrived ton scene to help. Aguilera fired another shot towards the officers at which point, Lieutenant Zachary Zigman, and Officer Sergio Quezada returned fire, striking Aguilera NMSP reports.

Aguilera was transported to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries. NMSP says Lieutenant Zigman has been employed with the Deming Police Department for ten years and Officer Quezada has been employed for five years. No other information was provided.

