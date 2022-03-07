NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The woman arrested for last week’s alleged kidnapping turned deadly crash on I-25 is scheduled to make her first court appearance Tuesday. New court documents reveal more about the day of the crash.

Jeannine Jaramillo was arrested Saturday and charged with murder for the deaths of Officer Robert Duran and retired firefighter Frank Lovato. The two were killed when police say Jaramillo lied about being kidnapped by a man armed with a knife and then led on a wrong-way chase on I-25 in a stolen car.

Court documents reveal that Frank Lovato, who was in the pick-up truck had just avoided a head-on crash with the stolen car and the lead deputy on the chase but could not avoid a head-on crash with officer Robert Duran.

Jaramillo did sideswipe another vehicle, but she was only left with a broken arm from the impact. Court documents also reveal why police thought this was a kidnapping. They say a female driver of a Chevy Malibu, who we know to be Jaramillo asked a person in the parking lot of the Vizcaya Apartments in Santa Fe to call 911 saying a male in her passenger seat was armed and wouldn’t get out of her vehicle.

Police were trying to stop that supposed kidnapping when they started chasing Jaramillo. When questioned police say Jaramillo told them the man in the passenger seat was Mark Lopez. A man she had been dating for a few months but couldn’t prove a phone number or identifying information. She also claimed he poured gasoline over her and threatened to light her on fire.

Police say ultimately DNA and evidence from the vehicle prove Jeannine Jaramillo was the only one in the vehicle that day.