New details emerge in theft case against former deputy

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It appears the alleged thefts by a now-former deputy and police officer were much more extensive than initially thought. Investigators searched the Portales home of Roosevelt County deputy Christopher McCasland, earlier this summer after someone came forward saying he was behind a series of robberies over the years including when he was an Angel Fire Police officer. That tipster turned out to be his ex-wife.

During the search, investigators found some of the stolen items but according to court documents he’s suspected of stealing much more including a pole pruner, ten chainsaws from a lumber store, two TVs from a brewery, and a snowmobile from the Angel Fire Resort. The investigation in Roosevelt County started after McCasland’s duty weapon went missing along with $8,000 in cash from the evidence locker.

The now ex-wife told investigators she helped McCasland with the robberies because she was scared of him and would sometimes leaving their child home alone to carry them out or take the child along. She is not facing charges. McCasland resigned before his arrest.