NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair is partnering with a local brewery and distillery for its signature cocktail. The fair is teaming up with Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery, located in Santa Fe, for a strawberry lemonade with vodka.

The drink will be available at the fair, but you can also buy a pack in stores. “It tastes amazing, it is absolutely what it’s billed to be. It’s a refreshing, light drink. Again, this is an adult lemonade,” General Manager of the New Mexico State Fair Dan Mourning said. The 2022 New Mexico State Fair will be held from September 8 through 18.