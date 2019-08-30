New charges filed against man accused in Nambe boy’s death

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:
Jordan Nunez_1522814559359.jpg.jpg

Jordan Nunez

SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe County man charged with killing a 13-year-old boy is facing a long list of new charges.

Investigators say Jordan Nunez tortured and killed Jeremiah Valencia in the boy’s Nambe home in 2017, then buried his body on the side of the road. Nunez’s father was dating the boy’s mother.

Nunez was already facing a charge of “child abuse resulting in death.” Now, he’s been indicted on seven new child abuse charges for specific acts of torture. Those include confining Valencia inside a closet, dog kennel, and fireplace, and forcing him to ingest meth.

Prosecutors say Valencia’s mother, Tracy Pena, and her boyfriend, Thomas Ferguson, also took part in the torture. Ferguson committed suicide in jail. Pena was sentenced to 12 years as part of a plea deal.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss