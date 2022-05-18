NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new contest is hoping to encourage more New Mexicans to buy local. The New Mexico Department of Agriculture is launching its $5 challenge.
The goal is to have every New Mexico household spend at least $5 a week on New Mexico products. Starting May 31, when you upload a picture of you and any New Mexico food, beverage or other agricultural product you will be entered into a weekly drawing for a prize. One entry will be selected each week, for five weeks.