New campaign encourages New Mexicans to buy local agriculture products

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The next time you visit a grocery store, the Department of Agriculture wants you to buy local.

Tuesday, state officials launched the “Five Dollars at a Time,” campaign at the Food King grocery store in Santa Fe. It encourages New Mexicans to spend $5 per week on local agriculture products year-round.

The department says not only are you getting fresh products, but you’re also helping the local economy.

“What we’re showing the state is that we have a great local food economy right here, and by them purchasing local products, we’re going to see it grow,” New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture Jeff White said.

The challenge comes right as chile roasting season gets underway across the state.