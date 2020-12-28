New boat launch site to be built on Animas River

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – River enthusiasts will soon have a new place to launch rafts and kayaks in San Juan County. A boat launch site that is expected to be completed in September will provide the only public location to put a raft or kayak into the Animas River.

San Juan County plans to construct a boat launch in Cedar Hill. The project includes a gravel access road. A solar-powered access gate and parking lot as well as the ramp where people can place their rafts or kayaks in the river.

The county commission approved a $170,000 budget to move forward with the project earlier this month. Construction will take place during the summer when the river levels are low.

