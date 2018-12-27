New bill aimed at marketing New Mexico to retirees

When you think of places to retire, Florida and Arizona come to mind. Now, one state senator is pushing for more money so retirees will add New Mexico to that list.

“Originally from El Paso, Texas but we moved up here from Houston,” said Tracy Stabenow.

Stabenow moved to the Corrales area two years ago after a house she kept her eye on was up for grabs.

“And we flew up here, made an offer and retired early,” said Stabenow.

Stabenow said she was drawn to the area to be closer to family, but the big perk of the move was discovering all things New Mexico: the sense of community, the weather and our state’s natural beauty.

“And we thought Albuquerque is the perfect place, it’s beautiful,” said Stabenow.

It’s retirees like Stabenow that Senator Michael Padilla wants to move here.

“We’re trying to make New Mexico the ‘new’ New Mexico,” said Senator Padilla. “It’s such a desirable place to retire.”

Padilla said last year, the state spent a quarter of a million dollars marketing New Mexico to retirees in cities like Dallas, New York and Kansas City where there are high retirement salaries. Now, he’s hoping to spend one-million dollars to market New Mexico for those done working who want to settle down, because he said the more retirees move here, the more money they will bring in.

“Folks bring retirement checks to New Mexico when they retire here and they have a lot of disposable income and they can do a lot of things in the community,” said Senator Padilla

Senator Padilla said the campaign will boast about our state’s rich culture, the budget-friendly cost of living and the endless amounts of recreation we have to offer.

“New Mexico is a great destination for people,” said Senator Padilla. “They just simply need to know about it.”

Like Stabenow discovering New Mexico is a hidden gem.

“I don’t think many people know how wonderful it is,” said Stabenow.

Senator Padilla wants to take that million dollars from the general fund and give it to the Economic Development Department to create the marketing campaign.

According to realestate.com, Albuquerque ranks 89th as best place to retire in the U.S.