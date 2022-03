BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – A new exhibit at the Bernalillo Community Museum hopes to open conversations about social justice in the state. The exhibit, Seeing Your Social Significance, includes 12 installations to examine regional issues of justice and inequality.

It aims to look beyond traditional views of New Mexico and includes exhibit’s on Buffalo Soldiers in the state and discrimination migrant agricultural workers faced. The exhibit is free and runs through June 25.