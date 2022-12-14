NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Commissioners have appointed a new State House Representative in District 16. There were nine candidates with the ability to fill the seat.
Former Representative Antonio “Moe” Maestas resigned in November to become a New Mexico senator.
Nine people submitted applications for the position and commissioners appointed Marsella Duarte to the spot. The commission approved Duarte on a 4 to 1 vote. Her term will end December 31.