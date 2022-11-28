NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sheriff-elect John Allen has announced Lieutenant Aaron Williamson and Sergeant Johann Jareno will be his new undersheriffs when he takes over on January 1. In addition to those appointments, retired Sergeant Hollie Anderson will be appointed as major, a new position at the sheriff’s office.

Lieutenant Williamson has been a BCSO deputy for more than 20 years. Sergeant Jareno emigrated from Chile in 2009 with the goal of becoming a U.S. citizen and a Bernalillo County deputy. Sgt. Anderson has over 19 years with the Albuquerque Police Department and will be the highest-ranking female in agency history.

The three appointees bring a combined total of over 50 years of law enforcement experience.