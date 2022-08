SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New artwork is celebrating Old Man Gloom. Students from the Santa Fe Waldorf School created the unique painting. It shows Zozobra going up in flames with a nod to Santa Fe’s minor league baseball team, Santa Fe Fuego.

The Kiwanis Club and the city of Santa Fe donated the materials. It can be seen at Fort Marcy Park beginning on Tuesday when it’s installed. For more information on the unveiling, visit the city of Santa Fe’s website.