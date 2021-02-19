New arrest made in Santa Fe obelisk destruction

Controversial obelisk in Santa Fe Plaza torn down, Oct. 12, 2020. Photo Courtesy of Lisa Lawless.

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, Santa Fe Police announced they identified and charged another person in connection to the destruction of the obelisk in Santa Fe Plaza. Zak Young, 26, is facing charges including criminal damage to property.

Several protesters toppled the obelisk during a protest in October. The controversial structure was built to honor civil war-era soldiers who fought Native Americans. Police are still trying to identify those involved.

Santa Fe Crime Stoppers is still offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and prosecution of any involved in the incident. Those with information can contact Santa Fe police at 505-955-5286.

