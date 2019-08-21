New Mexico man creates app offering virtual tours of Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tourists can now access Santa Fe history with the touch of a button. The Santa Fe VIP app is a new virtual application that gives visitors the chance to tour the city, at their own pace.

Victor Romero is a Santa Fe native. Once a tour guide on the plaza, he’s now sharing his love for the city through a new cellphone app. “I wanted to showcase and give people an opportunity to visit our city,” said Romero.

The app is a GPS guided tour that takes you to some of the most historic spots in and around the plaza. “The museums used to have those wands that would tell you the story. This is the same concept, except it’s on your phone and I’m your tour guide,” said Romero.

The app gives you interesting historical facts about each of the places you visit, which is exactly why tourists say they travel to Santa Fe. “I think it’s the history and the ease, it’s an easy place to come to,” said Pamela Levin, a tourist.

Romero says the app will make it easier to navigate the plaza, and he hopes tourists who use it, they leave loving Santa Fe even more.

The app also lets you earn credits that you can use at featured restaurants and stores. Espanola, Taos, Los Alamos and Albuquerque will also be featured on the app.

To download the app for iPhones, click here. To download the app for Android, click here.