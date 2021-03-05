New app highlights historic buildings in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A new app is shining light on the history waiting to be explored in Las Vegas. The Connect Las Vegas NM app highlights eight historical districts in Las Vegas and dozens of historical buildings.

Each site has a recent photograph and in some cases, historical pictures to get a sense of the passage of time. Frank Beurskens developed the app in hopes that it would increase awareness about the rich history of the city.

“I have had some comments already locally that the one comment that comes up several times is, ‘Gosh, I never knew that about that building,'” Beurskens said. The app can be found on both Apple and Android devices.