New admission, activity fees for Roswell recreation facilities start Friday

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting on January 1, 2021, there will be new admission and activity fees for the City of Roswell Recreation Department facilities and the Roswell Museum and Art Center. It will now cost $7 for local residents to visit the Roswell Museum and Art Center and $10 for non-residents.

The museum’s director says they needed to start charging admission to deal with budget cuts. There will also be daily fees at the Recreation and Aquatic Center along with monthly, quarterly, and annual rates.

According to the City of Roswell, the new fees were put in place to try to ensure the recreation and museum services provided to residents and visitors can be maintained at a high-quality level for the long-term. “Our new fees are designed to provide fair and easier access for all city residents with high-quality programs and services,” said Recreation Manager Marcus Gallegos in a statement. “The new membership rates will allow everyone to customize their membership to fit their needs and budget.”

A complete list of the new recreation fees can be found online at roswell-nm.gov. A list of updated admission rates at the Roswell Museum and Art Center can also be found online.

