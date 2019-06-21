NMDOT to unveil new ENDWI campaign

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) The New Mexico Department of Transportation will unveil its new summer “End-W-I” campaign June 21, with a new ad on the dangers of drinking and driving. Calling the ad “Like Father, Like Son”, the department is focusing on generational behaviors.

According to NMDOT, teens are at a greater risk of drinking and driving, compared to the rest of the population. The state will also kick off the 100 days and nights of summer. That’s a campaign to conduct checkpoints during a hundred day period through the summer.