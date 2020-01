RENO, NV (KRQE) – A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Nevada has been arrested in New Mexico.

Reno Police say the U.S. Marshals Service arrested 31- year-old Carl Collins Friday. He’s accused of shooting at another person involved in an altercation on Monday.

Police say the intended target was not sho but bullets hit an apartment building, injuring a girl inside her home. Collins is still behind bars and has charges in Nevada for being a felon in possession of a firearm.