NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s official, ‘Stranger Things’ will be shot here in New Mexico.

The Albuquerque Film Office says Netflix executives made the announcement during a conference at Hotel Chaco on Monday.

It comes just days after a local casting company was rumored to be holding an open casting call for the hit show. Details are still limited but the Film Office says the shooting will be done in Albuquerque.