NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Netflix is set to begin shooting a movie about basketball in the Navajo Nation. The film “Rez Ball” will center on a fictional high school boys’ basketball team but it will be based on Chinle High School’s run to a state title during the 2016-2017 basketball season.

Netflix released a docu-series on Chinle’s basketball team in 2019 called “Baskelball or Nothing.” Producer, Mauricio Mota, and Director, Sydney Freeland, recently visited Navajo President, Buu Nygren, to discuss the project.

The film has a casting call scheduled for Saturday, Mar. 3, at the Shiprock Chapter House between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. They also have another in Upper Fruitland from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on March 4 Filming of “Rez Ball” is expected to begin this summer.

Email the following information ASAP to: rezballcasting@gmail.com