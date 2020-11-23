Netflix to expand ABQ Studios, pledges $1B investment

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and Mayor Tim Keller along with Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos have announced that the company plans to increase its presence in New Mexico by expanding ABQ Studios and committing an additional $1 billion in production spend. According to a press release from the Economic Development Department, the expansion will add 300 acres to the company’s existing space at ABQ Studios, making it one of the largest high-tech and sustainable film production facilities in North America.

The investment is said to lead to the creation of about 1,000 production jobs in the state over the next 10 years. To complete the expansion, 1,467 construction jobs will also be created.

The Economic Development Department states that as part of the proposed expansion, Netflix will add up to 10 new stages, post-production services, production offices, mills, backlots, and training facilities, wardrobe suites, a commissary to support meals and craft services, and other flex buildings to support productions. The State of New Mexico will provide up to $17 million in State LEDA funding and the City of Albuquerque will commit up to $7 million in local LEDA funding including $6 million in infrastructure in-kind.

Additionally, the City of Albuquerque will issue an Industrial Revenue Bond to partially abate property and other taxes over a 20-year term for the first $500 million investment by Netflix to build out the production facility. The press release says in addition to the private land acquisition of about 170 acres, Netflix will also lease about 130 acres from the State Land Office for a total of 300 additional acres.

All funding is awaiting the approval of the Albuquerque Development Commission and the Albuquerque City Council. If approved, the funding will be disbursed according to the benchmarks set out in the Public Participation Agreement.

As part of the proposed investment, in partnership with the New Mexico Film Office, local universities and labor and industry organizations, Netflix has committed to offer training programs for below-the-line positions. The company has also committed to supporting underrepresented groups’ content creators and filmmakers.

The Economic Development Department reports that Netflix is currently in production in New Mexico on the original films, “The Harder They Fall” and “Intrusion”. “Stranger Things 4” is expected to begin filming soon in Albuquerque.

Since 2018, Netflix filmed the productions “Army of the Dead”, “El Camino”, “Godless”, “Daybreak”, “Chambers”, and “Messiah”, in New Mexico.

Latest New Mexico News: