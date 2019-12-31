Netflix series highlights New Mexico cold case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The cold case murder of a New Mexico mother is among those being highlighted in a new Netflix docuseries.

Jean Alba disappeared from San Jon, New Mexico in 1982. Her remains were found the next year in a shallow grave.

She is one of more than 100 people who serial killer Henry Lee Lucas claimed to have murdered. Over time, however, investigators realized he had no link to many of the crimes he confessed to, including Alba’s.

The docuseries called “The Confession Killer,” examines his case, and the many murders he confessed to that remain unsolved. Alba’s daughter, Sam Thompson, says she hopes taking part in the series will push law enforcement to solve her mother’s murder.

Lucas was ultimately convicted of 11 murders. He died in prison in 2001.