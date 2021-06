NEW MEXICO - New Mexico oil and gas has rebounded from pandemic with numbers that suggest a near 4% increase in levels of production than last year. The pandemic devastated the oil and industries across the U.S. with New Mexico, like other states, has had an economic bounce back in the oil and gas industry.

Oil and gas typically brings in close to $3 billion in revenue to the state, but even during 2020, still saw close $2.8 billion in revenue according to the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association. Robert McEntyre, Communications Director of the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association, says, “We will continue to expand because a lot of the investment in a lot of the workers going back into the oil fields more so they're coming back to the New Mexico side.”