Aaron Paul, from left, Bryan Cranston and Anna Gunn attend the “Breaking Bad” 10th Anniversary panel on day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 19, 2018, in San Diego.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Netflix has released its first full trailer of the much anticipated breaking bad movie “El Camino.” The streaming service released the trailer Tuesday.

The movie is a sequel to the popular series following the story of Jesse Pinkman played by Emmy award winner Aaron Paul.

The video has sparked plenty of theories online. The movie is set to be released on Netflix on October 11.