Neighbors split over Santa Fe arroyo crossing

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A neighborhood in Santa Fe is divided. Plans to build a new road to relieve traffic congestion in one part of Santa Fe is getting mixed reviews.

People in one Santa Fe neighborhood are split on the idea of a new thoroughfare across the Chamiso Arroyo. “I am not excited about it,” Robin Wiener said. “I don’t think anyone in the neighborhood is a fan.”

“Well I think it would save some time and a lot of frustration,” Keith Higgins said.

The city is considering three different options to connect Rodeo Road and Cerrillos Road. Wiener and Jeff Miller live next to where the crossway would begin.

“The traffic, the noise, the pollution, speeding cars…,” Miller said. However, others who live in the area are ready to see the change.

“It just makes sense to me to make a shortcut on that,” Higgins said. Higgins has been advocating for a connecting point for decades. “Since about 1985,” Higgins laughed.

Right now, he said he has to drive out of the way through residential neighborhoods to get to the other side of the arroyo. “I end up going through more stoplights than I think I need to,” Higgins said.

The city said even first responders are impacted. Right now, Fire Station 7 is using a service road through the arroyo, which is prone to flooding.

The city said construction over the arroyo would help emergency response.

“It is just ridiculous not to have that,” Higgins said.

While some neighbors like things the way they are, they said they will make the most of any changes.

“It was inevitable that it is going to happen,” Miller said. “I am not really happy about it, but it is going to be more convenient for everybody who lives here.”

The city is planning a public meeting next month to get input from the community on the project.

For more information, click here.