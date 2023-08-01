RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – People living in a Rio Rancho neighborhood did not expect to see a mountain lion roaming their neighborhood. It was a typical day for Amy Diaz, but everything changed when she tried letting her dog outside. Diaz spotted a mountain lion sleeping near her back door.

She called animal control, who as it turns out was already looking for the animal after getting multiple calls about the cat wandering around the neighborhood. “Ultimately when they were going to execute the plan she was too smart and she took off into my back neighbor’s yard and left a lovely paw print on her screen door,” said Diaz.

Trent Partsch lives a few blocks from where the mountain lion was ultimately captured. He said he couldn’t believe what his security cameras caught.“And I see a long tail of that mountain cat and I immediately was like what is that,” said Partsch. He called his fiancée, warning her not to leave their home.

KRQE News 13 reached out to Game and Fish and they said the mountain lion was healthy and once it was stable it was released the next day in a remote area in the northwestern part of the state.