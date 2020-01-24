Neighbors fed up with drivers crashing into their fences

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – They’re fed up with speeders blowing through their neighborhoods and blowing through their fences. Now, they want their village to do something about it once and for all.

For those who live near Carson Drive in Los Lunas, speeders are an ongoing problem. “I’ve seen many accidents and I’ve seen many people’s fences taken down,” says Andrew Blea.

The posted speed limit is 25 mph, but Thursday, KRQE News 13 caught drivers going 30 and 35 mph. Some neighbors say they’ve seen drivers going much faster. “They’re doing 50 or 60 sometimes and nobody is here to check them,” Blea says.

Neighbors say just a few nights ago, a speeding car obliterated a fence. Blea says he’s seen plenty of this in the 30 years he’s lived on the road. “Mine’s been down three times, and I put up a concrete fence now so if they hit it they’re going to feel it,” Blea says.

Neighbors say they’re frustrated because they’ve gone to the village leaders and there doesn’t seem to be a solution. “I think it takes more police enforcement. I think they should sit there with their radar and catch them,” says John Muth.

“It makes me nervous and it makes me mad; because we’ve gone to the city council and asked them to get officers out here to patrol. We asked them for speed bumps and they can’t do speed bumps on this road,” Blea says.

They worry if nothing is done, the consequences could be more costly than a fence. “If they don’t slow it down, eventually someone is going to get hurt,” Blea says.

KRQE News 13 reached out to Los Lunas Public Works Department to ask if there are any plans for the road, but did not hear back. Police say they will continue to look out for speeders there.