Neighbors complain about 33 dogs living in poor conditions

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators say an Albuquerque man with a history of animal abuse is back at it, this time down in Los Lunas.

KRQE News 13 first reported on Enrique Castaneda in July. His neighbor had been complaining about the way he treated his dogs. Now, his neighbors down in Los Lunas have been calling Animal Control, saying they’ve been dealing with the same problems for over a year.

Neighbors say they’ve been listening to dogs barking, nonstop for more than a year. Chris Scales, one of Castaneda’s neighbors, says Castaneda bought the property in May 2018. He says he hasn’t seen much of Castaneda since.

“Nobody has been around since he dumped the dogs off. Somebody shows up in the morning to feed them. That’s all we see all day long,” said Scales.

Scales says he and his neighbors have filed dozens of complaints about the barking, the odor, and at one point, two dead dogs that had been found on the property.

Recently, Castaneda applied for a permit to run a kennel on his property so he could train police dogs. At a meeting earlier this week, the county denied his request.

“The entire neighborhood came out, voiced their opinions and the Planning and Zoning Commission heard them,” said Jess Weston, Director of Valencia County Animal Control.

Now, Castaneda is being slapped with multiple charges, including cruelty to animals, nuisance for barking, and not getting his animals vaccinated. He’s also in trouble for running an unlicensed business.

At the moment, Castaneda has 33 dogs living on his property. He’s expected to go to court for his most recent charges later this month.

Last month, Castaneda registered to take a pet ownership class. That was part of his sentencing for his case in Albuquerque, which included animal cruelty.