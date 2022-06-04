(STACKER) After home prices climbed by a record-setting 16.9% nationwide in 2021, the market was met with another stunning statistic in April 2022: 11 American metros now have a median home sold price of more than $500,000. The half-million-dollar average sale price metric comes from an OJO Labs survey of March home sales. Nationwide, the median sales price of a home reached $392,750 as of mid-April 2022.

In historically wealthy cities and those with more modest home prices, the trajectory is the same: Prices keep going up even as mortgage rates spike. Causes for the price jumps are mirrored across the country. A long-term housing shortage that began after the Great Recession was exacerbated by supply chain disruptions that made it harder to source construction material, which affected virtually all housing markets. Another factor that has driven up prices is the rise of investors that have entered the market. In many regions including Charlotte, North Carolina, investment firms are buying up huge swaths of single-family homes.

In smaller cities and towns, traditionally lower population numbers were met with a swell of households moving away from big cities during the coronavirus pandemic, driving competition up for housing. Record-low mortgage rates were another reason for an exploding number of buyers, although rising rates don’t seem to be doing much to slow bidding wars in many metros.

Real estate platform ZeroDown analyzed its data on home listings to determine the most expensive neighborhood in Santa Fe, based on homes sold between March 18, 2022 and April 18, 2022. Neighborhoods are ranked by the median home price per square foot.

#10. Vista Primera

– Median Home Price: $224,808 ($163 per square foot)

– Median Rent: $1,179

– Population: 414

– Walk Score: 15

– Bike Score: 34

#9. Las Acequias

– Median Home Price: $254,996 ($165 per square foot)

– Median Rent: $810

– Population: 1,150

– Walk Score: 38

– Bike Score: 46

#8. Vista Encantada

– Median Home Price: $422,103 ($193 per square foot)

– Median Rent: $1,409

– Population: 1,069

– Walk Score: not available

– Bike Score: 4

#7. Don Gaspar

– Median Home Price: $647,584 ($211 per square foot)

– Median Rent: $1,048

– Population: 1,044

– Walk Score: 63

– Bike Score: 57

#6. City Limits Southwest

– Median Home Price: $519,698 ($282 per square foot)

– Median Rent: $1,056

– Population: 11,179

– Walk Score: 3

– Bike Score: 13

#5. Arroyo Chamiso

– Median Home Price: $730,149 ($349 per square foot)

– Median Rent: $1,217

– Population: 3,324

– Walk Score: 13

– Bike Score: 31

#4. Southeast

– Median Home Price: $928,201 ($354 per square foot)

– Median Rent: $1,956

– Population: 402

– Walk Score: 15

– Bike Score: 39

#3. Historic Santa Fe

– Median Home Price: $460,010 ($363 per square foot)

– Median Rent: $1,554

– Population: 544

– Walk Score: 64

– Bike Score: 67

#2. Southwest

– Median Home Price: $700,118 ($363 per square foot)

– Median Rent: $1,181

– Population: 22,293

– Walk Score: 43

– Bike Score: 69

#1. North Hills

– Median Home Price: $1,708,291 ($462 per square foot)

– Median Rent: $1,505

– Population: 3,669

– Walk Score: not available

– Bike Score: not available