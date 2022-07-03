NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Doña Ana County man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Chaparral. Doña Ana County deputies responded to a shooting shortly after 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

They say when they arrived on scene, two neighbors were fighting and one of them had fired his gun. However, neither of them wanted to press charges. A few hours later, they returned to the scene on Iron Horse because the suspected shooter was ramming his car into his neighbor’s vehicle.

After nearly an hour of searching for him, deputies say he began shooting his gun, eventually firing at deputies who returned fire. The suspect was found dead on his property. This shooting is still being investigated