LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Convicted murderer Nehemiah Griego is now serving his time in state prison.

A judge originally ruled Griego, who killed his parents and three younger siblings when he was just 15 years old, would be released at 21, but prosecutors argued he was still a danger. Griego was resentenced to life in prison.

Griego is appealing his latest sentence, but in the meantime, he will serve his time at the prison in Los Lunas. At this point, Griego is eligible for parole in 30 years.