NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Nebraska man has spent years trying to track down a family treasure. He finally found it in a New Mexico garage where it’s been the last four decades.

That treasure may seem like an old, rusty, dusty ar, but for Mark Yardley, the Camaro is much more than a car in need of TLC. The old convertible has sentimental value, it used to belong to his dad.

“Back in the day, my father was quite a drag racer,” said Yardley. “When I was a kid, I helped him work and build the cars,” Yardley explained.

His dad retired from drag racing in 1977 and there was no longer any reason to keep the car, so he sold it. Both of Yardley’s parents died in 2006. Since then, he’s spent a lot of time thinking about the memories and lessons learned in his dad’s garage.

“I didn’t appreciate back in the day how talented my dad was,” Yardley said. “How good he was,” he said.

Yardley made it his mission to track down the car, and a few months ago, after years of searching, he found it in Bosque Farms. With tears in his eyes, he and his wife were able to pick it up today, making the drive all the way from Nebraska.

Yardley says he’s not sure what he plans to do with the car. “What matters is that it’ll be in my garage. Every time I go out there and open the door, I’ll think of my dad,” he said. “It’ll never be sold again,” Yardley told KRQE.

Yardley says he plans to restore the car to look similar to when his dad owned it.