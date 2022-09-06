NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Tourism Department is allocating nearly $800,000 to clean up litter around the state. The funds from the Clean and Beautiful Grant Program will go to 45 communities, including the state’s biggest cities.

The program also funds projects to build public spaces. Included this year is a mural at a Roswell museum, a parklet in Silver City, a tree seedling giveaway in Rio Rancho, and a clean-up event of a park, pond, and trail in Las Cruces.