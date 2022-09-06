NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Tourism Department is allocating nearly $800,000 to clean up litter around the state. The funds from the Clean and Beautiful Grant Program will go to 45 communities, including the state’s biggest cities.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: From behind bars to owning a business: Albuquerque man shares story
- Balloon Fiesta: New special shape balloons to keep an eye out for at 50th Balloon Fiesta
- KRQE En Español: Lunes 5 de Septiembre 2022
- Crime: Man arrested for shooting his own father
- New Mexico: The health of honey bee colonies in New Mexico
The program also funds projects to build public spaces. Included this year is a mural at a Roswell museum, a parklet in Silver City, a tree seedling giveaway in Rio Rancho, and a clean-up event of a park, pond, and trail in Las Cruces.