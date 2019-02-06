ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding nearly $2.5 million to improve the safety on the Rail Runner.

According to Senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich, and Rep. Lujan the money will go towards improving the Wi-Fi network which will allow them to install Positive Train Control technology. The amount of $2,496,842 will be used to the federally mandated system that will provide reliable communication for the technology.

The developments are designed to stop a train before an accident or derailment occurs. Improvements will include the installation of 26 towers between Belen and Santa Fe as well as equipping nine cab cars, 13 coach cars, and 15 stations with equipment necessary to the PTC technology.

Last August, the department awarded Rio Metro more than $29 million for Positive Train Control