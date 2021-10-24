Nearly 2 million people illegally cross border this year

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Almost two million people entered the U.S. illegally in the last year, ending on September 30. Border Patrol says people who are repeatedly crossing the border are skewing those numbers.
They account for about 900,000 of those encounters. Border Patrol says the amount of crossings dipped slightly from August to September of this year.